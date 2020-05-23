David C. Roesch
1940 - 2020
David C. Roesch, 80 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.David was born May 10, 1940, in Buffalo, NY and raised in New York before moving to Ohio in 1959. Amherst has been his home since 1986. David worked as a security guard for 12 years at both PNC Bank and BP. He was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Amherst since 1974. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 5 years.Survivors include his former wife and friend Karin Andy of Lorain; his sons: Michael Roesch of Oberlin, Eric (Jessica) Roesch of LaGrange, KY; his grandchildren: Nathan, Mason, and Nick; three great grandchild; and his sister, Sandra and William Wieland of Apollo Beach, FL.David was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Luella Roesch (nee: Alt).Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Monday, May 25 at 11am, by selecting the LIVE STREAM tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/HEMPEL FUNERAL HOME. The Rev. Arlen Vernava, pastor of St Peter United Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will take place at Tonawanda, NY.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
