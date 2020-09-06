David D. Deeds, 47, of Lorain, died Friday September 4, 2020 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center after a sudden illness.He was born May 2, 1973 in Beckley, West Virginia and had resided in Lorain most of his life.David worked at Camco in Lorain as a forklift operator. He enjoyed fishing and being with family and friends.He is survived by his children: Samantha Farley, Emily Deeds, Nathan Deeds and Jordan Rumack, all of Lorain; father, David C. Deeds of Beaver, West Virginia; sister, Crystal Deeds of Lorain; grandchildren: Shelbie and Jarrod Farley and Elena Rumack and companion, Christina Tucker and his step-daughter, Bailey Tucker. He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn M. Deeds (nee Harrah) in 2010.The family will receive friends Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Please follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance as well as throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the funeral chapel with David’s cousin, the Rev Wayne Meadows, presiding. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net