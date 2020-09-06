1/1
David D. Deeds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David D. Deeds, 47, of Lorain, died Friday September 4, 2020 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center after a sudden illness.He was born May 2, 1973 in Beckley, West Virginia and had resided in Lorain most of his life.David worked at Camco in Lorain as a forklift operator. He enjoyed fishing and being with family and friends.He is survived by his children: Samantha Farley, Emily Deeds, Nathan Deeds and Jordan Rumack, all of Lorain; father, David C. Deeds of Beaver, West Virginia; sister, Crystal Deeds of Lorain; grandchildren: Shelbie and Jarrod Farley and Elena Rumack and companion, Christina Tucker and his step-daughter, Bailey Tucker. He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn M. Deeds (nee Harrah) in 2010.The family will receive friends Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Please follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance as well as throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the funeral chapel with David’s cousin, the Rev Wayne Meadows, presiding. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved