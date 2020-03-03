|
|
David Dobos, age 74, of Avon, passed away on March 1, 2020. David was born in Lorain, Ohio, on February 24, 1946, to Julius and Margaret (Tomcho) Dobos. Raised in South Lorain among three other siblings, David’s family was situated close to their family parish of Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, where David and his neighborhood friends served as Altar boys. Julius and Margaret taught David the value of hard work, whether he was helping his father build their East 35th Street home, tinkering in the garage on various projects, or assisting his mom in the garden, David was bestowed many valued traits. His best memories of his childhood were his mother’s chicken soup, potato pancakes and pierogies, fishing with his father and hanging out with his neighborly band of brothers down by the Black River. David played basketball on the church YMCA boys basketball league, attended Oakwood Elementary and Whittier Junior High. As a teen, he worked for Gross Plumbing, saving his money to buy his coveted black convertible Pontiac LeMans, a car he kept into his 60s. David was a proud member of Admiral King High School’s Class of 1964, during the rise of the Vietnam War, where he and many of his classmates lost a number of their peers, something that stayed with David throughout his life. David was accepted at Bowling Green State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Industrial Arts certification. His first teaching assignment was at Robinson Junior High School in Toledo. It was at Bowling Green that David met Kathy Barnicle, also from Lorain, Ohio, and the two were married on August 2, 1969. Their wedding reception was the first to be held at. St Peters Church hall in Lorain and hosted over 600 guests. David often shared with Kathy how proud he was to have her by his side. Their 50-year marriage was the "stuff" of relationships that endure life’s obstacles and blessings. While David taught with Kathy in the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District, David left the confines of the classroom and returned to the plumbing industry, bettering his salary for a growing family. David was a member of the local plumbers and pipefitters union and after 25 years in the trades partnered with a peer to open his own plumbing company as a contractor. Following his retirement, David continued to work in the industry for Esser Plumbing as David was not one to sit still. David was happy to be the father of two daughters, Kristina and Kara. He taught them how to swim, play softball, use tools, and encouraged their various interests. He took on roles as Girl Scout Cookie ChairDad, President of the St. Joseph PTA, and cheer coach when advisors were unable to cover practices. He raised his girls to love Cleveland sports, to a fault, and sadly missed the Indians or Browns win a championship. Thankfully, OSU kept him happy. His daughters will remember their father’s generous heart, compassion for the underdog, and ability to give, when he had nothing left to give. Four special granddaughters called David "Papa." His gift for telling a story (often not completely truthful) and making them laugh was a talent. They found him endearing and gentle. He built them hideouts, and train tracks, carpooled them to school, and passed along a lot of sweet treats. Fishing, traveling, and hanging out in his workshop were commonplace adventures with Papa’s girls. Dave and Kathy traveled the world together. Although they faced health concerns and adversity throughout their lives, they were committed to one another in their marriage. To watch them was almost comedic; fiercely protective and passionate for one another. Most would be so lucky to share their story. They built a family legacy their daughters and granddaughters will be sure to carry with them into the future. If you knew David Dobos, you knew he tried to make you laugh. David is survived by his children, Kristina (James) Buller, Kara (Robert) Falkowski; granddaughters, Katherine and Alexandra Buller, Gianna and Olivia Falkowski; sister, Dia Dobos; brother, Donald (Connie) Dobos; brother-in-law, Jerome Petrykowski; brother-in-law, Daniel (Lori) Barnicle; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy (Barnicle) Dobos; his daughter, Gianna Marie Dobos; his parents, Julius and Margaret (Tomcho) Dobos; his in-laws, Daniel and Elizabeth Barnicle; sister, Darlene Petrykowski; and sister-in-law, Carmel Dobos. Memory Eternal. His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, Ohio. On Monday, March 9, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain at 11:00 a.m., presided by Father Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family who will aid in the sponsorship of the Black River clean up in memory of David Dobos.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020