David George Bruno, age 68, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Mercy New Life Hospice following a lengthy illness. He was born December 30, 1950, in Munsey, Indiana. After high school, he served in the U.S. Airforce and later, moved to Lorain, Ohio, in 1981. He was the owner of a construction business, David’s Home Improvement, for 25 years, and was a former employee of General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. David is survived by his loving wife, Debra Bruno, of over 30 years; eight children, Michael Bruno, David Bruno Jr. (Chantel), Makeiva Bruno, Rebecca Bruno (Monseen), Jeffery Bruno (Courtney), Daniel Bruno, Lea Bruno, and Maria Bruno; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Oscar “Sonny” Bruno (Audrey) and Jimmy Bruno (Diana); a sister, Lucille Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral service will be Friday, June 7, at 12 Noon at New Day New Vision Healing and Deliverance Ministry, 2515 W. 21st St, Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 6, 2019