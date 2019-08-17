The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 AM
Bay United Methodist Church
29931 Lake Road
Bay Village, OH
View Map
David H. Thum Obituary
David H. Thum, 59, of Avon Lake, passed away after a two-year, courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1960, to Harlow and Phyllis (nee Rodenbo) in Alma, MI. David graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha. He has worked for the last 20 years for B. Braun Medical as a Sales Representative. He loved his time coaching T-Ball and coached pitching. He served as a Scout Master for his local Boy Scout Troop. David is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Patti (nee Schwenkler); children, Alex, Kaitlyn, and Nick; mother, Phyllis (nee Rodenbo) Thum; sisters, LeAnn (Tom) Lindemann and Lori (Mike) Hollaway; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harlow Thum. Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the Kidney Cancer Association, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or the , 20470 Lorain Rd., Cleveland, OH 44126. Family will receive friends on Monday, August 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at 11 a.m. at the Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Rd., Bay Village. Reverend Jonathan McCleery will officiate. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
