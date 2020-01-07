|
|
David Hewett Macgregor, age 86, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain. He was born on February 14, 1933 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Carol and Helen (nee Hewett) Macgregor and moved to Lorain, Ohio at the age of 13. David was a 1951 graduate of Lorain High School. He went on to serve his country with the United States Army Corp of Engineering and was stationed in Europe. Upon serving his country, he furthered his education at Purdue University in Indiana and graduated in 1958. David began his career in insurance sales at the Culbertson-Macgregor Insurance Agency and became its sole owner in 1964. He served as the past President of the Lorain County Independent Insurance Agents of Lorain, the Lorain International Association, the Clan Gregor Society, and of the United British Society. He was a member of the University Club, Towne Club and the Cotillion Club. He served as trustee of the Scottish American Cultural Society, Goodwill of Lorain County, and a Founding Father of the Black River Historical Society of Lorain. He was also a Mason and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. David enjoyed landscaping, Scottish events, and being a tenor drummer with the Lochaber Pipe Band. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathleen (nee Wilson) Macgregor; sons, R. Scott Macgregor, of California, and R. Douglas Macgregor; grandson, Christopher, of California; great-grandson, Maverick, of California; stepdaughters, Kristine (Alex Kasubienski) Kiedrowski Ingersoll, and Karol (David) Kiedrowski Peltz. David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, R. James Macgregor; and his sister, Nan Emmerich. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park, Amherst, Ohio 44001. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 379 South Main Street, Amherst, Ohio. Rev. Brian Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridgehill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., Ohio. Military Honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of David to Mercy New Hospice Center, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 8, 2020