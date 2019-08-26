|
David L. Partin, Sr., age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on August 26, 2019 in Lorain, Ohio. Born February 26, 1963 in Oberlin, Ohio, he spent his entire life in the Lorain county area. He attended Elyria High School and went on to be a painter for his close friend, Ray Crawford of Crawford Painting for 30 years. David loved music, playing his guitar and singing. Above all, David loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren. Even when they were not with him, they were always on his mind. Surviving is his companion of nearly 25 years, Teresa Thacker; sons, David (Nanette) Partin, Jr., AJ (Arica) Partin, Nick Partin, Dan Partin, Billy Partin, Jesse (Savannah) Partin, Devin Partin and Adam Molina; daughter, Amanda Molina; brothers, Charles Partin and Elvis Partin; sisters, Nancy Quinn, Deborah Partin and Bonnie Partin; as well as 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Leona (nee Brown) Partin; as well as his sister, Rochelle Edwards. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 27, 2019