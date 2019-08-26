Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for David Partin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Partin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Partin Sr. Obituary
David L. Partin, Sr., age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on August 26, 2019 in Lorain, Ohio. Born February 26, 1963 in Oberlin, Ohio, he spent his entire life in the Lorain county area. He attended Elyria High School and went on to be a painter for his close friend, Ray Crawford of Crawford Painting for 30 years. David loved music, playing his guitar and singing. Above all, David loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren. Even when they were not with him, they were always on his mind. Surviving is his companion of nearly 25 years, Teresa Thacker; sons, David (Nanette) Partin, Jr., AJ (Arica) Partin, Nick Partin, Dan Partin, Billy Partin, Jesse (Savannah) Partin, Devin Partin and Adam Molina; daughter, Amanda Molina; brothers, Charles Partin and Elvis Partin; sisters, Nancy Quinn, Deborah Partin and Bonnie Partin; as well as 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Leona (nee Brown) Partin; as well as his sister, Rochelle Edwards. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now