David L. "Smitty" Smith, age 91, of Lorain. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Barbara (nee Carder); loving father of Dennis D. (Linda), Barbara Joann Swingle (Brian), Sharon Elaine Gamel (Robert), Steven A. (Rachel), and Joseph D. (Linda); cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Adam, Scott (Tara), Rachel (B.J.), Joshua (Bonnie), Joy (Joe), Jessica (Fernando), and Mandy (Dan); great-grandfather of 13; and dear brother of the following deceased, Mary Brookover and infant twins, Elmer and Elnor.David went home to be with his Lord, April 19, 2019. David was a proud Veteran, Sergeant with U.S. Army, serving during Korea, and received three bronze stars. He proudly served his family, country, and God.David was an outdoorsman and retired from U.S. Steel after 35 years.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 23 at Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second St., Elyria. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.440-322-3717 - www.buschcares.com. Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2019