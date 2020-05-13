David Lee Wilmoth
1938 - 2020
David Lee Wilmoth, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, and formerly of Lorain, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 9, 1938, in Wyatt, WV, son of the late Claude and Irene (Moore) Wilmoth. Dave is survived by his daughter, Donna Lilly and Tim; son, David Wilmoth, II and Beth, all of Bridgeport, WV; daughter, Johnna Diaz and Edwin; and daughter, Brooke Wilmoth, and fiancé, Cameron Rodgers, all of Lorain, OH; eight grandchildren, Jason Anderson and Amy, Ryon Anderson, Mitchell Wilmoth and Brittany, Kayla Cottrell and Cody, Madelyn, Olivia, and Declan Diaz, and Skyler Rodgers; and six great-grandchildren; his long-time companion, Shirley Johnson and her family with whom he was very close; a special nephew, Billy Shingleton and Nancy; a special cousin, Ralph Wilmoth, and Teresa, and several other nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Shingleton. Dave retired from the Ford Motor Company with over 30 years of service. He owned and operated Southern Touch Catering in Ohio, and most recently operated Dave & Sugar Kountry Karaoke. In his earlier life, Dave was a racecar driver. He raced at many speedways in Ohio including Lorain County, Painesville, Sandusky and Cloverleaf in Cleveland. He was also the 1970 Track Champion of the Lorain County Speedway. Dave enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Gold Wing Riders, Red Barn Riders, and The Blue Knights, all in Ohio. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, Clarksburg Lodge #155 A.F. & A.M. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family. Friends may call at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 16. A private family service will be held at a later time. At the family’s request, we ask that visitors wear masks in the funeral home and be mindful of social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilmoth family.

Published in The Morning Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Perine Funeral Home - Shinnston
Service
Funeral services provided by
Perine Funeral Home - Shinnston
1348 S. Pike St.
Shinnston, WV 26431
(304) 592-5925
