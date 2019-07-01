|
David M. Koethe, age 84, of Rocky River, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lorain, where he lived for most of his life before moving to Rocky River in 1986. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves. David was a co-owner and operator with his brother of The Lorain Printing Company from 1957 until retiring in 1999. He was a member of First Congregational Church in Lorain, where he was the past chairman of the finance committee and was a board member of the Lorain National Bank for 32 years and board trustee for 18 years at St. Joseph/Community Hospital in Lorain. He also was a member of the National Association of Printers and Lithographers and past member of the Rotary Club in Lorain, The Elks Lodge #1301 in Lorain and was a board member of the Lorain Family YMCA. He volunteered with several local charities and loved to golf and travel and enjoyed reading. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Marilyn (nee Bardsley); daughters, Leslie (Michael) Bergen, of Columbus, Lisa (Michael) Harrison, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Joanna (Michael) Bambeck, of Powell; stepdaughter, Michelle (Glenn) Mitchell, of Olmsted Falls; sons, Paul (Patricia) Koethe, of Westlake, Jon (Lori) Koethe, of Huron; stepsons, Steven Rauske (Warren Page), of Vancouver, Washington and Michael Rauske (Paul Weinstein), of Des Moines, Iowa; ten grandchildren; and brother, Edwin (Carol) Koethe, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Ethel Koethe. Friends may call Friday, 2 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville. Rev. John Jackson will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the David & Marilyn Koethe Fund in care of Community Foundation of Lorain County, 9080 Levitt Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 2, 2019