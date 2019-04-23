|
David P. Krebs, age 83, a resident of Lorain and formerly of Amherst, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a long illness. David was born in Lorain and he moved to Amherst following his marriage to Barbara (nee Czech) in 1964. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1953 and attended the Ohio State University and Lorain County Community College.Dave served in the 3rd Armored Division of the United States Army, serving in Germany as a Radio Teletype Operator from 1960 to 1961. Dave was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Beginning in 1980 and through the years while he was active at St. Joseph Church as a Eucharistic Minister, he also served as a coordinator of the elementary Parish School of Religion program along with his wife, Barbara.Dave was employed for 37 years by Lorain National Bank, serving as vice president and retired in 2000. He enjoyed golf, snow skiing, swimming, train trips, photography, HO model railroading, but more important was the time he spent with his wife of 54 years, Barbara, and the company of his family and friends.Survivors include his wife, Barbara; his brother, James (Barbara) of Lorain; ten nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. David was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Violet (nee Dinteman) Krebs.Friends and family may attend a 9:30 a.m, Saturday, Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Joseph School, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, OH 44001.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 25, 2019