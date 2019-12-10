|
|
David R. Strickler, 82, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH with his loving family by his side. He was born in Sandusky, OH on October 27, 1937 to his loving parents, Claude and Freda (nee Hanna) Strickler. He received his GED while in the U.S. Army where he served actively from September 1958 to September 1960. He then served in the Army Reserves until 1964. David spent 32 years working in maintenance for General Motors. He was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain and a member of the Post 8686 in Sheffield Lake. David enjoyed woodworking, collecting coins and he was a big Cleveland Cavs and Cleveland Indians fan. He was faithful to spend time in daily devotions and prayer. He is survived by his companion of 43 years, Diane Gonzalez; two sons, William David Strickler and Craig Matthew Strickler; two daughters, Barbara Jean (Curt) Coates and Tricia (Curt) Davis; four step-children, Ralph Gonzalez, Raelene Kubrak, John Gonzalez and Marc Gonzalez; four grandchildren, Brandon Strickler, Chelsea, Chancelor and Churchill Coates; and brother, Gary (Nancy) Strickler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Freda Strickler; and his wife, Patricia (nee Kowalczyck). The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 8:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053 with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army. Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44035. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019