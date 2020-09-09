David Richard Kerr, 72, of Oberlin, passed away on September, 8, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Born on March 8, 1948, in Quantico, VA, to Robert Miller Kerr and Ruth M. (nee Reed). David was a 1966 graduate of Elyria High School. David retired from Ford Motor, Lorain, in 2005, where he worked in the maintenance dept. In his life, David was an avid softball player, bowler, golfer, and enjoyed playing pool. He loved to tinker in his garage and enjoyed old cars. David was also a big sports fan. He was most proud spending time with his family, and in later years, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Susanne L. Kerr (nee Williams); a son, Robert (Bo) Kerr, of New Philadelphia; daughters, Karen (Tom) Byrd, of Shepherdsville, KY, and Kelly (Jim) Winebrenner, of Norwalk; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Gale (Tony) Sprague, of Brunswick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Kerr; his ex-wife, Victoria (nee Spinney) Gould; grandson, Jacob Byrd, infant son of Karen and Tom Byrd. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main St., Wellington, 44090. We ask that visitors practice social distancing guidelines and for the safety of all that masks be worn by attendees. A private burial will take place at Sullivan Southview Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank New Life Hospice in Lorain for their outstanding care and compassion. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com
