Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David T. Busch


1955 - 2019
David T. Busch Obituary
David T. Busch, age 64, of Lorain, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 21, 2019.He was born in Lorain, on April 25, 1955 and has been a resident of Lorain his entire life. David will be remembered for his love of his family and friends.David had a passion for listening to and playing music. Some of his fondest memories are of headphone jam sessions where the group was convinced they sounded like professionals. He had great fun playing in the Garage Band at Ghoulardi's.David will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 44 years, Pamela (nee Browand) Busch; his beloved daughters, Jennifer Cairns, of Amherst and Stephanie (Dan) Warren, of Cookeville, TN; his four grandchildren, Anna, David, Sophia, Leona; and his sisters, Maureen Busch and Barbara (John) Staudt, of Salem, OH.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Leona (nee Bilby) Busch; his brother, Denis Busch; and his nephew, Matthew Guitar.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24th, from 4 pm-7 pm, in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions, in David’s memory, be made to either; The Lorain Historical Society, 329 W. 10th Street, www.lorainhistory.org, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 23, 2019
