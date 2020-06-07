David T. Cromwell, age 84, entered into rest Sunday June 7, 2020.He graduated from Clearview High School Class of 1953, was a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves and worked at National Tube US Steel, Theu Shovel, the City of Sheffield Lake Water Department, and retired from BF Goodrich in Avon Lake. He was a member of the Sheffield Lake Council for 2 years, coached Youth Baseball in Sheffield Lake, and was a blood donor.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Cromwell (nee Copa); children, David Cromwell, Dana (Carla) Cromwell, Diane Cromwell, Christine (Gregory) Woolf, and Cathy Cromwell; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judith (Delbert) Canter.He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eunice (nee Briggs) Cromwell and two grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon where an 11:00 am service will be held on Wednesday followed by interment in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, Ohio 44053