David T. Cromwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David T. Cromwell, age 84, entered into rest Sunday June 7, 2020.He graduated from Clearview High School Class of 1953, was a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves and worked at National Tube US Steel, Theu Shovel, the City of Sheffield Lake Water Department, and retired from BF Goodrich in Avon Lake. He was a member of the Sheffield Lake Council for 2 years, coached Youth Baseball in Sheffield Lake, and was a blood donor.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Cromwell (nee Copa); children, David Cromwell, Dana (Carla) Cromwell, Diane Cromwell, Christine (Gregory) Woolf, and Cathy Cromwell; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judith (Delbert) Canter.He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eunice (nee Briggs) Cromwell and two grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon where an 11:00 am service will be held on Wednesday followed by interment in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, Ohio 44053


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved