Avon: David T. Milasky, 81, of Avon, died Friday November 27, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital following a brief illness.He was born November 16, 1939 in Lorain and had resided in Avon for the last 25 years. Dave was a 1957 graduate of Lorain High School, where he met his wife of over 60 years, Geraldine Ann Zinitz. He earned an engineering degree from what was then Case Institute of Technology, now Case Western Reserve University.After college, Dave went to work at US Steel’s Lorain facility where he rose through the ranks to become a superintendent of the pipe and bar mills. In addition to Lorain, during his 30+ year career, he relocated to lead US Steel’s Fairfield, Alabama pipe mill, followed by a move to Youngstown, Ohio to lead the pipe mill at Cargill’s North Star Steel facility. Dave returned to US Steel to complete his career. He also traveled the world as a respected consultant in the steel industry. Dave retired in 2002.As a young man, Dave played accordion with a local band in Lorain. He and his close friends enjoyed nights out at the Lorain Polish Club, Italian American Veterans Club and Slovak Home as well as regular trips to Las Vegas. He was a horse racing enthusiast and had an impressive record of picking Triple Crown contenders. Dave was also an avid Lake Erie fisherman and was blessed to be able to travel widely with his family and friends during the early years of his retirement.Dave was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Avon.He is survived by his wife, Geraldine A. Milasky (née Zinitz); children: Terri Richards (Brian) of Cleveland; Chris Ditmer (Gene) of McKinney, Texas; Lisa King (Randall) of Plano, Texas; Denise Musech (Charles) of McKinney, Texas; David J. Milasky (Sheryl) of Westlake and Valerie Molinski (Mike) of Lakewood and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Harry G. Milasky (1952) and mother Mary J. Barella (née Giasomo) (2001).A private internment and celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Dave was a generous and loving man and In lieu of flowers, his family requests that friends make a contribution to their local food bank to assist others during this challenging time.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
