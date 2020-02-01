|
|
David Thomas, 85, of Lorain, Ohio, transitioned from this earthly life on January 23, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born February 25, 1934 in Lorain, where he resided all of his life, and was a graduate of Lorain High School where he played football. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lorain, served in the United States Army, worked for U.S. Steel and Paul’s Auto Body Shop. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to gospel music and visits with family and friends. David leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Eddie Thomas of Lorain; nieces, Shamyra Thomas and Shamera Thomas of Lorain, Malerie Thomas of Georgia, Fa’Tima Burris of Cleveland and Jackie Thomas of Lorain; nephews, Ricky (Bennette) Thomas of Lorain, Derrell Thomas of Indiana, André Thomas of Columbus and Rodney Thomas of Cleveland, all of whom he helped raise; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia Thomas; brothers, Willie Thomas, Louis Thomas and James Thomas; and sisters, Mary Thomas and Rosa Lee Edward. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 4, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Pastor Ernest G. Battle of Antioch Baptist Church will officiate. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 2, 2020