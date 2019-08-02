|
Lorain: David W. Meyers, Sr., 79, of Lorain, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital while surrounded by his family. He was born September 23, 1939, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. Dave graduated from Lorain St. Mary Academy in 1957. He worked at CEI in Avon Lake, as a stationary engineer before retiring. Prior to that, he had worked at AMSHIP in Lorain and for Cleveland Cliffs, sailing the Great Lakes on iron ore freighters. Dave attended Lorain County Joint Vocational School, studying the heating and air conditioning trade. He was very handy at carpentry and electrical work and would help anyone with projects around the home. An avid history buff, he enjoyed talking about Great Lakes history and sports history. He was a huge baseball fan and purist of the game. Dave also owned two racehorses that competed at Northfield Park. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Cancun, bowling, fishing, and owned his own boat. Dave was a member of IAV Post #1, Knight of Columbus, American Slovak Club, St. Lad’s Club and AMVETS Post #47, all in Lorain. He is survived by his sons, David W. Meyers Jr., of Lorain, and Ben Meyers, of Millbrook, Alabama; granddaughter, Celeste Meyers, of Amherst; brother, Daniel Meyers (Donna), of Lorain; nephew, Daniel “Skip” Meyers (Tammy), of Lorain; great nephew, Ryan Meyers, and great niece, Breanna Meyers, both of Lorain; and companion of 25 years, Janet Flemming, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Aurelia Meyers (nee Bartlebaugh). Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Rd., Lorain. Burial will follow.Memorial contributions can be made to Veterans Who Care, 1300 W. 9th St., Lorain, OH 44052. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at: www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 3, 2019