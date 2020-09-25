David Wallace “Mac” McCarty, age 86, of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice following a lengthy illness. Born March 6, 1934 in Claxton, Georgia, he has called Amherst his home for the last 64 years. For many years, David and his late wife, Billie Ann also had a summer home in Huron and spent winters in Melbourne, Florida. Mac was a 37-year member of the Teamsters Local 964, having worked for E & L Transport at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant, retiring in 1996. Prior to this, he traveled as a boilermaker and chose the Amherst area as their home. David enjoyed fishing, hunting and carpentry. When he wanted to cook for the family, he decided to whip up his “world famous” Turtle soup or have everyone over for a “who hid the Perch” fish fry. He reminded us all how much he loved to tease us every Christmas, putting a lump of coal in our stockings for a good laugh, also reminding us his love could be shown in multiple ways. From sleep overs and family dinners, his house was always somewhere his grand kids and family loved to be. With his carpentry skills and the help of his loving wife and family, Mac built his second home in Huron where he enjoyed fishing, boating and walking around his multiples acres of land with whoever happened to stop by. Surviving is his daughter, Kim Shumyla of Amherst, with whom he made his home; triplet sons, David McCarty of Elyria, Daniel (Linda) McCarty and Darrell (Denise) McCarty, both of Amherst; nine grandchildren, Christine Shumyla-Quarando, Jeremy McCarty, Lauren McCarty, Nicholas Shumyla, Anthony McCarty, Cody McCarty, Alex McCarty, Maxwell McCarty and Dillon McCarty; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carlton “Mac” McCarty of Amherst and Timothy McCarty of Sheffield Lake. Mac was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Billie Ann McCarty (nee Plique) on June 11, 2020; his parents, Maxwell McCarty and Mamie (nee Strickland) Hastie; and a brother, James McCarty. Private family services will be held at Crownhill Cemetery in Amherst. Chaplain John Jackson from Mercy New Life Hospice will officiate. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, Amherst, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flower, please reach out to someone who may be in need.