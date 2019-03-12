|
|
David William Swiers, Sr., of Amherst, OH, found his peace on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 70.
Dave was born to parents, Albert and Thelma (nee Snider) Swiers on October 6, 1948 in Oberlin, Ohio. He grew up as the second of three children, and attended Firelands High School.
After leaving the family farm, Dave worked as a machinist and later started his own trucking company, “Falcon Material Handling, Inc.”
Dave married his former wife, Ina Bingham (nee Sauer) in 1967, and the couple had three children. In 1996, he married his everlasting love and high school sweetheart, Nora (nee Hicks-Meredith), and then the family grew to four children.
The couple enjoyed many years of traveling and entertaining together with close friends and family.
Dave is survived by his eldest son, David W. Swiers, Jr.; daughter, Lisa (Keith) Glass; son, Tyree Meredith; his nine grandchildren, John, Taylor, Aiden, Jason, Autumn, Kali, Dillon, Kacey, and Emily; a brother, Walter Swiers; and a sister, Nita (Charlie Gohr) Swiers. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many family friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora L. (nee Hicks-Meredith) Swiers; a son, Lon Albert Swiers; and his parents, Albert and Thelma (nee Snider) Swiers.
At Dave’s request, no services will be held. A private ceremony and celebration will take place at a date to be announced.The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements.Donations can be made in Dave’s memory, to Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, and to their incredibly caring staff, at 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 40053. https://foundation.mercy.com/lorain/give.aspx?from=/Lorain/our-impact/advancing-care-mind-body-spirit/mercy-new-life-hospice.aspx.To send an online condolence, please go to:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 13, 2019