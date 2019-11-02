|
Dawoud Muhammad, 68, of Parma (formerly of Lorain), passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH.He was born June 6, 1951 in Jackson, Mississippi, and has lived in Lorain, Ohio for 65 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US. Marine Corps. He retired as Correctional Officer. He was previously employed at Grafton Correctional Institution, Lorain Correctional Institution, and Orient Correctional Institution. While at the prisons he also mentored many of the inmatesHe was part of the American Disabled Veterans where he participated in many athletic events. He enjoyed collecting coins, and was an avid fisherman.Dawoud Muhammad is survived by his two children: Angela (Larry) Mallory, and Arthur (Heather) Noble; five step-children; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his siblings: Jeanette Bowens, Addie Bowens, and Percy Jr. (Edna) Bowens; and other loving relatives and friendsHe was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Bowens Sr., Mary Ellen (nee Gross) Bowens; brothers: Commodore Bowens Sr., James W. Bowens, and Robert Bowens; sisters: Lula M. Chapman, and Cora J. Bowens.Viewing will be Monday November 4, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 10175 Rawiga RD, Seville, OH Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 3, 2019