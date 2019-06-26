|
Dea “Sonny” Allen Tarpley, 88, of Lorain, peacefully passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Mercy Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born May 29, 1931, in Fairchance, Pennsylvania. He moved to Lorain, Ohio in the 1950’s, after serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from U.S. Steel after 42 years of service and was part of the USW Local 1104 union. He was a member of Church on the North Coast in Lorain where he formerly worked with the Joshua Kids ministry and helped with the landscaping.Dea enjoyed gardening, walking at the mall, and bicycling. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary Elizabeth Tarpley; two step-children, Lynnette Pryor and Dwayne Pryor; many grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Ann Royster (James) of Babylon NY; two brothers, Namon Tarpley (Linda Kay) of Lorain, and Raymond Tarpley of Lorain; and host of other loving relatives and friends. Dea was preceded in death by his parents, Dea Tarpley and Helen Irene Tarpley (nee Nicholas); his grandparents; eight brothers, Amos, Matthew, Earnest, Henry, Ronnie, Melvin, Robert Lee, and Thomas; four sisters, Dorothy Harris, Della Marie Jacobs, Elizabeth Williams, and Mary Brooks; two step-children, Carl Jeans and Constance Smith. Viewing will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Church on the North Coast, 4125 Leavitt Road, Lorain. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 27, 2019