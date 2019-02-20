|
Dean Richard Cecil, of Vermilion, died, surrounded by family, at Ohio Veteran’s Home in Sandusky, Ohio on February 18, 2019 at the age of 86.Dean is survived by his sweetheart and soulmate, Vincy Nagy (nee Ianni); his children, Gary Cecil and his wife, Sharon, of Vermilion; Brenda Watkins of Lorain; Daniel Cecil and his wife, Marleen, of Avon; Noreen Nevin and her partner, David Campana, of Lorain; stepson, Daniel Makruski and his wife, Miriam, of Amherst; sister, Wanda Schooley, of Lorain; grandchildren, Briana Koscho, Miles Nevin, Evan Cecil, Ashley Makruski, Madison Cecil, Dan Makruski, and Landon Cecil; as well as six great-grandchildren, Noah, Macy, Leah, Alexa, Tessa Koscho, and Miles Nevin III.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Cecil of Lorain, and Clara Brown (nee Flickinger); wife, Marilyn (nee Kucirek); brother, Jay Cecil of Bakersfield, CA; stepsister, Joan Leyshon; and son-in-law, William Watkins.Dean was born December 19, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio. He worked in a family business, City Transfer Moving Company, before serving in the United States Air Force. He was a truck driver for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Christian Temple Disciples of Christ, Teamsters Local 571, and the Honda Gold Wing Road Riders Association where he traveled across the country and into Nova Scotia.He was previously married to Marcia Buckley (nee Brownson) who was the mother of his children. In 1978, he married Marilyn Makruski (nee Kucirek), and welcomed her son, Daniel, into his family. After she passed away in 2001, Dean began traveling on his motorcycle and worked two seasons at Yellowstone National Park, where he made lifelong friends.In January 2010, Dean reunited with his high school sweetheart, Vincy Nagy. The two of them picked up their romance right where it had left off nearly 60 years earlier. In 2016, the NY Post featured their remarkable love story for Valentines Day.He will be remembered fondly for his friendly demeanor, keen sense of humor, motorcycle riding, love of NASCAR, and enjoyment of home cooked meals. Dean will be missed beyond measure by all who loved him.Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home for Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, in the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Nathan Klier, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Sandusky. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park with full military honors provided by members of the US Air Force and Amvets Post 32.The family suggest that memorial contributions maybe made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, Ohio 44870.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019