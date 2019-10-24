|
Deanna M. Kavulla, 81, of Wakeman, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice. Born on May 26, 1938 in Oberlin, she was the daughter of the late Max and Geraldine (nee Andrews) Cooper. Deanna graduated from Wellington High School and then attended nursing school.A registered nurse, Deanna worked at Community Health Partners and then later at the Amherst Hospital in Labor and Delivery. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature, especially in her gardens. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Martin) Tansey, of Wakeman; grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Joyce, James, Laura, and Hannah Tansey; and a brother, Max Cooper, of Wellington.Deanna was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Dewey; children, Sandra and Steven Dewey; and second husband, Arthur Kavulla.Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norton- Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington, where services will be held on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington.The family requests that donations can be made in her honor to the Lorain County Alzheimer’s Association at 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011.Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019