Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Kavulla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna M. Kavulla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna M. Kavulla Obituary
Deanna M. Kavulla, 81, of Wakeman, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice. Born on May 26, 1938 in Oberlin, she was the daughter of the late Max and Geraldine (nee Andrews) Cooper. Deanna graduated from Wellington High School and then attended nursing school.A registered nurse, Deanna worked at Community Health Partners and then later at the Amherst Hospital in Labor and Delivery. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature, especially in her gardens. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Martin) Tansey, of Wakeman; grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Joyce, James, Laura, and Hannah Tansey; and a brother, Max Cooper, of Wellington.Deanna was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Dewey; children, Sandra and Steven Dewey; and second husband, Arthur Kavulla.Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norton- Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington, where services will be held on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington.The family requests that donations can be made in her honor to the Lorain County Alzheimer’s Association at 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011.Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now