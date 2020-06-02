Debbie M. Peabody (nee Rahrig), 69, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was born March 5, 1951, in Elyria, and lived in Lorain for 32 years. Debbie worked in the bakery at Apples for many years. She enjoyed staying in contact with her pen-pals, camping, and reading. Debbie was also a talented seamstress. She will be deeply missed by her husband and soulmate, Tom Peabody; her son, Daniel Rahrig; brother, Keith "Butch" (Jeanette) Rahrig; niece, Brittany; and cousins, Louise, Barb, and Elaine. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Rahrig. Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.