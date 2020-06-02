Debbie M. (Rahrig) Peabody
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie M. Peabody (nee Rahrig), 69, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was born March 5, 1951, in Elyria, and lived in Lorain for 32 years. Debbie worked in the bakery at Apples for many years. She enjoyed staying in contact with her pen-pals, camping, and reading. Debbie was also a talented seamstress. She will be deeply missed by her husband and soulmate, Tom Peabody; her son, Daniel Rahrig; brother, Keith "Butch" (Jeanette) Rahrig; niece, Brittany; and cousins, Louise, Barb, and Elaine. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Rahrig. Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved