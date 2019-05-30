|
Debbie Woodmacy passed away peacefully on May 25. Debbie leaves behind a husband and five children, Isral, Vincent, Asia, Billy, and Nicole; and five grandchildren. Debbie's passions were family, singing in a Motown group, painting, drawing, sewing, walking, dancing, and decorating our home in Vermilion. Debbie was born on Dec. 7, 1961, in Lorain, Ohio. She lived in Sheffield Lake and graduated from Brookside High School. She had lived in Vermilion for the last 30 years. Debbie was a barber/beautician for 40 years. Her last place of employment was Above and Beyond in Vermilion. She also taught hair cutting classes and has her work in many catalogs and magazines.There will be a service at St. Mary's Church in Vermilion on June 8 at noon. There will be a celebration of her life afterwards at Old Town Hall on Main St.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 1, 2019