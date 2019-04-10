|
Deborah Ann Lighty, of Lorain, Ohio transitioned from this life on April 4, 2019. “Debbie,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was born October 3, 1962, in Lorain, Ohio, where she resided most of her life. She attended Clearview High School. Debbie accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior despite life’s challenges and circumstances. She was a member of Grace Community Church. Debbie was known and loved by many. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Micah, and Mila. Debbie is survived by her son, Victor Pierre Blair (Stephanie). Her memory will forever be cherished by her grandchildren; sisters, Denise Brantford (Roy) and Darlene Lighty, of Lorain, Zelma Johnson, of Cleveland; an aunt, Cora Anderson, of Lorain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Lighty; father, Jake Lighty, Sr.; brothers, Jake Lighty, Jr., James “Governor” Lighty, and David Lighty; sister, Shirley A. Lighty. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Pastor Jimmie Fowler of Canton, Ohio officiant and Pastor Tondia Vilyus of Oberlin, Ohio eulogist. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 11, 2019