Deborah "Debbie" Ann McMichael (nee Heibel), age 68 and a longtime resident of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at MetroHealth, Cleveland after a sudden illness.Debbie was born February 14, 1952 in Bay Village to the late Roger J. and Patricia A. (nee Tahsler) Heibel. She was a 1970 graduate of Brookside High School. In her younger years while a resident of Sheffield Lake, Debbie was employed by the former Old English Parlor, Avon Lake. In 1974 Debbie along with her family moved to Lorain where she remained. In the 1980s she went back to work as a cook at the former Old English Parlor, Lorain, where she remained until its closing in 1989. Debbie spent the remainder of her working years at restaurants and bakeries retiring from the Meister Road, Lorain, Apples bakery in 2019. Debbie enjoyed cooking and baking, crafts, taking care of her son Christopher with whom she resided, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia.Survivors include her three children: Heather A. (Michael) Cole of Georgia, Earl D. (Rachel) McMichael IV of Lorain, Christopher J. McMichael of Lorain; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe and Rick Heibel; and sisters, Sally Carter, Kathi Devine, and Jackie Briesath.Family will receive friends Tuesday, noon until 2 p.m. time of service at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.