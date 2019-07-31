|
Deborah Dee Rohner-Bishop, age 68, of Lorain, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 25, 2019, following a short illness. She was born in Lorain and resided there most of her life. Deborah was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary Academy in Lorain. She attended Ohio University, graduating in 1973 with a degree in Elementary Education with a Special Education certification. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She later obtained a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with reading validation from Ashland College. A life-long educator, Deborah taught for three years in Atlanta, Georgia, before returning to Lorain, where she taught special education at Southview High School. She was subsequently employed as the Literacy Coordinator at the Lorain Public Library for 16 years before finishing out her career as a literary specialist with Head Start in Lorain. Deborah was a devoted life-long parishioner of St. Mary Church, where she volunteered regularly. She, along with three others, founded the St. Mary Food Pantry in 2005; that program is still in existence today. She was also instrumental in the creation of the St. Mary Senior Luncheon and volunteered regularly at Birthright of Elyria. Deborah is survived by her siblings, Ronald (Diane) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, James (Sandra) of Sheffield Village, and Patricia of Lorain; along with five nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Rohner, in 1996; and mother, Jean (nee Snyder) Rohner, in 2014. Friends and family will be received in St. Mary Church, 310 West 8th St., from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Daniel O. Divis, pastor of the parish presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Deborah's memory to the St. Mary Food Pantry in care of St. Mary Church, 307 West 9th St., Lorain, OH 44052. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Deborah's family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 1, 2019