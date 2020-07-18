1/1
Deborah G. &#x201CDebbieâ€� Waseleski
Deborah G. “Debbie” Waseleski (nee Vidovich), 70, of Lorain, died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.She was born October 26, 1949 in Lorain and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain.Debbie graduate from Admiral King High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading and visiting Amish country.She is survived by her husband of 50 years Steve Waseleski, Sr, children: Steven Waseleski Jr (Erin), Misty Knott (Tim), Amanda Brown (Aaron) and Jennifer Devenne; grandchildren: Kayla Brown, Michael Waseleski, Maxwell Waseleski, Brady Knott and Walter Devenne IV and brothers: Michael Vidovich (Zuma), Randy Vidovich, Ron Vidovich and James Vidovich (Tammy). She was preceded in death by her parents Michael & Lois Vidovich (nee Hellinger) and sisters Laura Meldrum and Wendy Meldrum.The family will receive friends Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
