Debi, age 68, of Lorain, passed away peacefully with her family around her, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Western Reserve Hospice. She was born March 1st, 1951, in Lorain, to Raymond E. and Jean C. Waters. She graduated from Admiral King High School in 1969 and married her high school sweetheart, Norm James, in November, the same year. At one time, she worked at the post office in the Oberlin Avenue Rite-Aid, where she was well-known. She later changed to child care jobs, the most recent being World Gym, until it closed. Debi loved spending time with family and friends, camping and spending relaxing cabin vacations at Hocking Hills. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, being the life of the party and the first on the dance floor. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 yrs, Norman James; son, Zachary James; daughter, Gretchen James; brother, Kenny Waters; grandson, Jamal “Maulie” Holmes. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends. Debi will also be missed by her pet dog, Ivy. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond E. and Jean C. Waters; and brother, Raymond “Butch” Waters. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 23, 2019