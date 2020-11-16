Deborah Kay Harrison, 68, of Wellington, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born on April 27, 1952 she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Ruth (nee Faison) Oliphint. She was a 1970 graduate of Henry Ford High School in Detroit, Michigan. On August 23, 1981 she married Lad Harrison at the Pittsfield Community Church.Debbie graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1974 with a Business Education degree and received her Master’s in Education from Kent State University. She also studied in Reading England for a semester where she learned to love to travel. She taught Business Education at Lorain Southview High School from 1974-1984. Debbie worked with her Husband as an office manager at Brother’s Chevrolet for 17 years, taught Adult Education business class at the Lorain County JVS, GED class and worked at the fragrance department at Dillard’s and Macy’s.An active member of her community, Debbie served as president of Wellington Women’s League and a member of In-Vestors Investment Club. She was an active member of Wellington First United Methodist Church where she served on the finance and PPR Committees. She thoroughly enjoyed tending to her flower garden, especially her rose and dahlias. Debbie also loved to follow her children’s careers. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and was able to attend a 2016 World Series game, witness Jim Thome’s induction to Cooperstown, and drive in the 2019 All Star Parade. Deborah shared her love of travel with family. Throughout the years, she visited Australia, South Korea, Japan, England, Italy, France, Switzerland and Mexico.Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Lad Harrison; daughters, Kristen (George) Harrison Spice of Detroit, MI and Allison (Heidi Bostelman) Harrison of Columbus; and sister, Denise (Martin) Kaufman.Family and friends will gather on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street Wellington. Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 20 at Wellington United Methodist Church, 127 Park Place, Wellington. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wellington United Methodist Church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required by all who are attending. Online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com
