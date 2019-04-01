|
Debra A. “Debbie” Szabo (nee Torok), age 62, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village, in Lorain, following a lengthy illness.
Born March 2, 1957, in Lorain, she lived in Lorain her entire life. Debbie graduated from Southview High School in 1975 and attended Lorain County Community College.
She worked 25 years as a preschool and music teacher at St. Ladislaus Catholic School and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic School, both in Lorain, and St. Peter United Church of Christ, in Amherst, retiring in 2001.
She had also served as the organist and choir director for St. Ladislaus Catholic Church from 1969 until the church closed in 2010. Debbie was a member of the former St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she served as cantor for many years. She also was a member of the Byzantine Singers. Debbie loved her cats and enjoyed reading, bird watching, and cooking.
Surviving is her husband of 40 years, Jeffrey; daughter, Julia (Benjamin) Kowalczyk, of Lakewood; mother, Ethel Torok, of Walnut Creek; and a brother, Eric (Lauren) Torok, of Mosco, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Torok, in 2018.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, immediately following Panachida at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 2711 W. 40th Street, Lorain. Rev. Fr. Jan Cizmar will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, Lorain, is handling the arrangements.
To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Debbie can be made to the St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 2711 W. 40th St., Lorain, OH 44053 or to the , P.O. Box 92680, Washington, DC 20077.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 2, 2019