Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
1965 - 2020
Debra J. Majjasie-Mason, age 54, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Regional Medical Center on the morning of Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Lorain on April 17, 1965, Debbie grew up in Sheffield Lake, attended St. Thomas the Apostle Parish School and was a graduate of Brookside High School. She had returned to Lorain 12 ½ years ago. She was formerly employed in the food service industry, as well as hospitality and hotel management services. She enjoyed spending any and all available free time with her grandchildren; Debbie was also devoted to her pet dogs and cats. She is survived by her husband of 12 ½ years, Michael; daughter, Cynthia Doyle (Michael) of Lorain; step-son, Ken Mason of San Diego, California; and grandchildren, Aliyah, Anthony, Jasmine, and Desiree Majjasie, Mikayla and Jaden Doyle, and Rowan Rhoads Mason. She also leaves her sister, Susan Baker of Sheffield Village. Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Christopher M. Majjasie in 2017; and by her parents, James and Jean (Nee Stephanchick) Majjasie. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend John C. Retar will officiate. Strict compliance with social distancing protocol and observance of a maximum number of attendees as defined by the State of Ohio will be followed. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
