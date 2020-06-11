Debra L. Jameson (nee: Gill), 64 years of age, and a resident of Lorain passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lifecare Center of Westlake, following a brief illness. Debra was born March 23, 1956, in Elyria, Ohio, and was a graduate of North Ridgeville High School. She was employed as a nurse's aid at multiple local nursing homes, including St. John Westshore, Olmsted Manor, Jay Ferry, East Haven, Good Samaritan, and After Care. Debra was also employed at Taco Bell in Sheffield and Convenient Food Mart in Amherst. She had been an attender of Midway Baptist Church and Liberty Baptist Church both in Elyria. Debra was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, playing bingo, being outdoors and camping, board games with friends and family, and loved flowers. Survivors include her children, Kevin (Denise Dailey) Jameson of Amherst and Karen Jameson of Lorain; grandchildren, Angelena “Lena” Jameson; Jason Horinek, Jessica Burkey, Ian Vrcek, Kevin Jameson, Jr., and Samantha Dailey; her brother, Timothy Gill (Kim) of North Carolina; and Ward Jameson of Texas to whom she was married 40 years. She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Patterson; and her parents, Leonard and Florence Gill Stanton. Family will receive friends Friday, June 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 a.m. from the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.