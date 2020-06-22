Debra Wilson

Debra K. Wilson (nee Comstock), 65, of Lorain, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.She was born July 18, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA and had been a Lorain resident for the past 21 years moving from Texas.Debra worked for Ford Motor Co., Brookpark for the past 5 years. She had also worked for Camaco Lorain Manufacturing for 12 years and Riddell, Elyria, for 6 years.Debra enjoyed crocheting, watching t.v., playing video games, and especially loved her dogs, Sammy, Dumb Dumb, and Buster.She is survived by her mother, Zella (nee Heckert) Comstock of Lorain; daughter, Sheila Shinsky of Lorain; son, Brian Shinsky of Lorain; grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, and Brian II; sisters, Mary Jane Haviland of Lorain, Becky Carrion of Lorain, Sue Comstock of Lorain, and Lilly Lenox of Brookpark; brothers, Jerry Comstock of IN, Robert Comstock of Amherst, Wayne Comstock of NY, Michael Comstock of Lorain, and Anthony Comstock of Sheffield Twp.; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Bowers, and her brothers, Russell, Albert, and Danny Comstock. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street Vermilion Ohio. Deacon John Statcoff will officiate.The family suggests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society Ohio Division Inc., 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.