Delbert Dale "Buck" Fleming, 86, of Vermilion, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born August 12, 1933 in Henrietta, OH and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 27 years, moving from Birmingham in 1992. Buck graduated from Birmingham High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Buck worked as a Machinist for Elyria Manufacturing Co. for 15 years, retiring in 1999. He had also worked for M.A. Harrison Mfg. 13 years and Gilford Instruments Laboratories for 17 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #397 and a life member of AMVETS Post #22. Buck enjoyed fishing, shooting pool in league competition for 15 years, and riding his motorcycle for the past 55 years. He also loved to sing and play the guitar. He is survived by his daughters, Valerie (David) Hand, of Henrietta and Shelly (Jay) Fada, of Kentucky; step-daughter, Viola Klaus, of Henrietta; step-son, James (Kim) Frame, of New Jersey; sister, Geraldine Nash, of Wellington; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Fleming; parents, Myron and Ruby (nee Kinsley) Fleming; sister, Shirley Smith; and step-daughter, April Savanik. The family will receive friends at the American Legion Post #397, 2713 State Rd., Vermilion, OH on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Celebration of Buck's Life at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
