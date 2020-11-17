Della Lucile (nee Grondin) Barczyk, 96 of Lorain, passed away on November 16, 2020 at her home in Lorain, Ohio.Della was born on June 16, 1924 in Lorain, Ohio to her loving parents, Milton and Anna (nee Nicholson) Grondin. In 1924, a devastating tornado ripped apart much of Lorain and many attributed her vibrant personality and indomitable spirit to arriving in that whirlwind. Della attended grade school at St. Anthony’s in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School in June of 1942. She married her husband, John A. Barczyk, on November 28, 1945 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Lorain, Ohio. She and John were married 74 years and loved camping, music, entertaining, and traveling. At the age of 45, Della pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse and worked as a licensed practical nurse at the former Lorain Community Hospital.When the internet arrived, Della jumped right in with her computer, scanner and iPad and was on the leading edge of emailing, scanning, social media, and online ordering. She was fearless in many other ways too. In her nineties she even took up kayaking at her son John’s place on Lakeville Lake in Michigan.Della had many other interests too. She was a longtime member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Nativity Church. She also loved playing cards, crocheting, working complex puzzles, and cooking. She learned Polish cooking and customs from John’s mother, Pauline. Pierogi, nalesniki, and cabbage and noodles were some of the recipes she enjoyed making for her family. Her favorite recipe to make was Pauline’s Criss Cross Pineapple Cheesecake which she made for all special occasions. In 2013, she published “The Barczyk Family Cookbook” which combined all her favorite recipes that delighted her family for so many years.Della was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Barczyk; son, Michael Barczyk; brothers, Milt, Bob, Chuck, Bill and Art; and sisters, Esther and Doris.She is survived by her sons, John (Joyce) and Kenneth Barczyk; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, scattered all across the country.Della will be remembered for many things, but mostly for the help and comfort she lovingly displayed to others. As a nurse, a friend, a mom and a grandma, she was always willing to help in any opportunity.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052, (440) 244-1961 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3:00 until the time of closing prayers at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 W 15th St, Lorain, OH 44052, with Fr. Robert J. Glepko, Pastor, officiating. Private burial services will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH.Memorial donations may be made in Della’s memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. BOX 22718, Oklahoma, City 73123 or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. BOX 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
