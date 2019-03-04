|
|
Delma "Dee" Lawlis (nee: Skinner), 86 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at New Life Hospice, in Lorain, following a brief illness.She was born January 13, 1933 in Hughes, West Virginia. Delma had made her home in Lorain since 1967.She was employed at various Lawson stores throughout Lorain County. Delma was also employed at Pizza Hut in Sheffield Lake.She was the matriarch of the Lawlis family, her love and support held her family together. Survivors include her children, Kevin Lawlis and Evan Lawlis (Cheryl), both of Lorain; Susan Lawlis of Lorain, and Raymond "Larry" Lawlis (Jennifer) of Kipton; her grandchildren, Charity, Joshua Raymond, Zachery Taylor, Amanda, Aaron, and Andrew; her great-grandchildren, Arrianna, Kierra "Red," and Ashley; her sister, Dorethea Mayle of Shinnston, West Virginia.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lawlis in 1976; three brothers; and one sister; and her parents, Jesse M. and June Pearl Skinner (nee: Smith).Graveside services will be held privately by the family at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019