Delora "Dodie" Mae (Mori) Jones passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Laurels of New London. Delora was born April 15, 1928, in South Amherst to Albert Mori Jr. and Esther (Galloway) Mori. She grew up in South Amherst. Her childhood years were very unsettled with her mother being ill. Delora and her siblings spent a great deal of their childhood years living with various aunts, as their mother passed when she was 12 years old. She graduated from South Amherst High School, Class of 1946. Delora was active with the South Amherst Alumni Association throughout life with many of her classmates having been lifelong friends. Delora's passions in life were her family, church and community. She was a lifelong member of South Amherst St. John's United Church of Christ. She served as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, active in Women's Guild, Merry Maids, Friendship Circle, and Altar Guild. A leader in the South Amherst Community Vacation Bible School in the 1950-60's, as a teacher and director. Delora was active in Girl Scouts and parent groups for school functions with her children. She served the community in many ways as her husband was mayor of South Amherst. As well as working for the Board of Elections for 25 years in South Amherst precincts. Member of Oberlin AARP. Employed at Cleveland Quarries Co. Office for six years, Quilts & Kreations (Daughter's shop) from 1980 to 91, Open Door Christian School in the 1990s. Delora was a very dedicated homemaker, with interest in baking, food preservation, gardening and traveling. From 1991 to 2008 she was engaged in extensive traveling throughout the United States, Canada, several European countries, and Australia. Delora treasured the time and activities she shared with her grandsons. Survived by son, Stuart (Sandy) Jones of South Amherst; and daughter, Kaye (Gregg) Zukowski of New London; grandsons, Ryan and Seth Zukowski of New London; two very special nephews, Donald Jones of South Amherst, Robert (Bonnie) Jones of Oberlin; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 43 years, Kenneth R. Jones in 1991; her parents, Albert in 1980, Esther in 1940; grandson, Kyle Zukowski in 2017; brother, Albert Mori in 2014; sister, Estalene Mulder on March 31, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Paul Eaton will officiate. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. A heartfelt special thank you to the staff at The Laurels of New London for their sincere and compassionate care. Memorial contributions to St. John's United Church of Christ, 204 Leonard Street, South Amherst, OH 44001. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020