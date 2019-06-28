|
Delores “Jeanne” DiFrancisco, 59, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Delores was devoted to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joseph DiFrancisco, Sr.; her daughter, Cindy (Jeffrey) Jahnsz; and grandsons, Jeremy Leighty and Harrison Jahnsz. In addition, she is survived by her step-father, Doug Meadows; step-sister, Joyce Perchinsky; and step-brother, Douglas Meadows. She was preceded in death by her mother, Earlene Meadows; and her son, Joey DiFrancisco, Jr. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 North Ridge Rd., where the funeral service will be on Wednesday morning, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. Wayne Meadows will officiate. Burial will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 30, 2019