Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter A. Frey Funeral Home
700 W. Erie Ave.
Lorain, OH 44052
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores June Evans


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores June Evans Obituary
Delores June Evans, age 83, passed away July 27, 2019. Born December 27, 1935, in Dalbarton, W. Virginia, to the late Ruben and Hazel (nee: Howell) Murphy, she met and married Billy Rush Evans, spending 50 years together until his death in 1994. In her spare time, Delores loved to bowl, a good game of poker, rummage sales and playing a practical joke on an unsuspecting friend or family member. She is survived by daughter, Annette (Dan) Booth; brother, Ruben Murphy, Jr.; grandchildren, Billy (Brittany) and Carl (Nichole) Evans, Crystal (Jose) Gonzalez and Michael Heller II; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by son, Billy Evans; brothers, Charles, Teddy and Clifford Murphy; sister, Florence Evans; grandson, James Evans; and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn. Friends received Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain. Funeral service Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at:www.freyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home (440) 244-2144
Published in The Morning Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now