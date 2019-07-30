|
|
Delores June Evans, age 83, passed away July 27, 2019. Born December 27, 1935, in Dalbarton, W. Virginia, to the late Ruben and Hazel (nee: Howell) Murphy, she met and married Billy Rush Evans, spending 50 years together until his death in 1994. In her spare time, Delores loved to bowl, a good game of poker, rummage sales and playing a practical joke on an unsuspecting friend or family member. She is survived by daughter, Annette (Dan) Booth; brother, Ruben Murphy, Jr.; grandchildren, Billy (Brittany) and Carl (Nichole) Evans, Crystal (Jose) Gonzalez and Michael Heller II; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by son, Billy Evans; brothers, Charles, Teddy and Clifford Murphy; sister, Florence Evans; grandson, James Evans; and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn. Friends received Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain. Funeral service Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at:www.freyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home (440) 244-2144
Published in The Morning Journal on July 31, 2019