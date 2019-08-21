|
|
Delores M. Walker, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus.She was born February 16, 1956 in Lorain, Ohio to Onnie and Jonnie Mae Jackson. Delores attended Admiral King High School where she met her former husband Wilbert Walker. To their union three children were born, Jondel Walker, DeWonna Walker and Wilbert Walker.Delores, lovingly known as “Dee-Dee”, loved to laugh and could light up a room with her infectious smile. She was a people-person and made friends everywhere she went. All the kids were known to her as “Auntie’s Baby”. Delores left an impact on the lives of everyone she encountered.Survivors include her sons, Wilbert Walker of Columbus, Jondel Walker of Lorain, and daughter, DeWonna Walker of Columbus; brothers, Andrew Jackson of Lorain, Ronald and Wayne Jackson of Atlanta GA, and Wade Jackson of Radcliff KY; sisters, Onnie Mae Bailey of New Jersey and Diane King of Detroit MI; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Onnie Jackson, and mother, Jonnie Mae Jackson; a sister, Irene Taylor; and a brother, Thomas Jackson.Viewing will be from 11:00AM until time of service at 11:30AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain OH.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 22, 2019