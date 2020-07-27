Delsie Viers (nee Mihajlovich), age 85, of Lorain, passed away July 25, 2020, at her residence while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born September 15, 1934, in Lorain, she was a lifelong resident of the city. Delsie worked as a nurse’s aide at the former St. Joseph Hospital for six years. Prior to this, she worked at the Lorain Convalescent Home as a nurse’s aide. Delsie loved caring for her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Judy Gump of Elyria, Terri Smith of Lorain, Laryssa Deskins of Amherst Twp., and Shannon Westfall of Lorain; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel J. “Slick” Viers in 2015; sons, David Mihajlovich in 2005 and Everett Viers in 1976; a brother, Peter Mihajlovich; and a sister, Lillian Pando. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30th, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 31st, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Geneva Hedricks will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn by all attending along with the following of social distancing guidelines. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
.