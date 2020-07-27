1/1
Delsie (Mihajlovich) Viers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delsie Viers (nee Mihajlovich), age 85, of Lorain, passed away July 25, 2020, at her residence while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born September 15, 1934, in Lorain, she was a lifelong resident of the city. Delsie worked as a nurse’s aide at the former St. Joseph Hospital for six years. Prior to this, she worked at the Lorain Convalescent Home as a nurse’s aide. Delsie loved caring for her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Judy Gump of Elyria, Terri Smith of Lorain, Laryssa Deskins of Amherst Twp., and Shannon Westfall of Lorain; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel J. “Slick” Viers in 2015; sons, David Mihajlovich in 2005 and Everett Viers in 1976; a brother, Peter Mihajlovich; and a sister, Lillian Pando. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30th, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 31st, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Geneva Hedricks will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn by all attending along with the following of social distancing guidelines. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved