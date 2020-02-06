|
|
Denis Stephen Brenner, age 81, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center, Lorain. He was born to Stephen and Gertrude Agnes (nee Marciniak) Brenner on August 3, 1938, in Lorain, where he lived his entire life. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. Denis was a fireman for the City of Lorain from 1965 until retirement in 1990. Previous to being a fireman, he worked for the City of Lorain as an engineer. He is a member of St. Mary’s Church. Denis loved building, even building his own home, as well as helping his two sons build their homes. Out of anything he built, he especially enjoyed, and was meticulously great at, concrete work. Denis took great pride in his Wisteria vines, and you would find him tending to them any chance he had. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and collecting not just stamps, but also coins, license plates, small bottles, and John Wayne movies and books. John Wayne was an idol to him and those who knew Denis, knew he had a lot of traits just like John Wayne. He also created beautiful stained glass art work and enjoyed going to Jamie’s Flea Market to sell all of his treasures. In his younger years, he had a lot of fun playing football for the Cleveland Browns Muni League. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Bonnie (nee Branscum); his two sons, Jarred (Beckie), of Vermilion and Jason (Jennifer), of Homerville; his grandchildren, Ethan Brenner, of Homerville, Alexis (Harley) Caldwell, of Lorain, Darby Brenner, of Homerville, and Erin Brenner, of Vermilion; and his great-grandson, Lincoln Caldwell, of Lorain. Denis was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jerome Brenner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9th, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Prayers will be held on Monday, also in the funeral center, at 10:15 a.m. His funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain, OH 44052. The Rev. Fr. Daniel O. Divis, Pastor, will officiate. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com. Contributions in Denis’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 7, 2020