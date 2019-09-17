|
Denise Jean Simmons (nee: Philips), 66 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She died unexpectedly at home. Denise was born on October 28, 1952, to Ernest James Phillips and Virginia Belle Phillips (Landy). Denise was an active member of Beacon Baptist Church in Lorain, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, working in the nursery, Awanas, and helping with after-church events. Denise will truly be missed here on earth. She had the kindest spirit, would help anyone, and loved to make those around her smile. Denise took joy in making others happy. While many of us have been comforted by Denise in the past, we must take comfort in God at this time. Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted." Denise graduated in 1971 from Clearview High School. After high school, she married the love of her life, Clinton Warren Simmons, on December 18, 1971. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years; her father; her children; grandchildren; nieces/nephews; and many people that considered her their second mom. Denise and Clinton have three children, Clinton Simmons, Jr., of Lorain, Nicole Gute (Jack), of Texas, and Troy Simmons (Sarah), of Strongsville. They have nine grandchildren, Sarah Smith (Corey), Clinton Simmons III, Lyndsey Simmons, Akacya Gute, Allison Simmons, Ashton Gute, Atreus Gute, Lola Simmons, and Jude Simmons. Anyone that knew Denise knew how much she adored her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Phillips (Landy); and brother, Ernest James Phillips II. Friends may call Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Beacon Baptist Church, 3407 West Erie Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Beacon Baptist Church. The Rev. Aaron Webb, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019