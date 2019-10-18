|
|
Denise L. Hockenberry (nee Wyvill), age 68, passed away on October 15, 2019 from a brief illness at Cleveland Metro Hospital. She was born on September 22, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio. She and her husband, Donald, founded Volunteer Services for Diabetics, servicing low income diabetics in Lorain County. Denise received the Maxwell House Presidential Volunteer of the Year Award in 1993 in Washington D.C. for all her dedication of helping diabetics in need. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kara M. Hockenberry; mother, Margaret (nee Simonovich) Wyvill-Brown; step-father, Edward "Bud" Brown; sister, Raelene J. Rogers (nee Wyvill), brother-in-law, Gerald W. Rogers; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; father, Leonard E. Wyvill; and sister, Lenette E. Wyvill. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p..m at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral service will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 719 Root Rd., Lorain, followed by interment in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 19, 2019