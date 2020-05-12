Denise Margaret (Zilka) Vargo, age 51, passed peacefully the morning of Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, in Longwood, Florida. She resided in the vicinity of Longwood for the past 20 years. Denise was born the 17th of December 1968, to Richard and Loretta (Krall) Zilka, in Lorain, Ohio, but who now reside in Clermont, Florida. She graduated from Admiral King High School Class of 1987. Denise was employed for the last 20 years at Lake Mary High School where she greatly impacted the lives of many students, faculty, and more as Secretary in the Discipline Office. Denise was an avid reader, crushed ice enthusiast and a professional deal finder. She will be remembered for her compassion for others, heart of gold, and outgoing personality. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten. She is survived by her parents; her children, Edward and Devin; and sister, Monica (Phil) Heinrich. A private service will be held by Father Sal Pignatto of Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church at Dobbs Funeral Home of Orlando on Wednesday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clermont, Florida. Online condolences can be left on Dobbs Funeral Home website. Memorial donations can be made out to any charity of choice.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.