Dennis A. Kohl, 72, of Avon Lake, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born to parents, Robert and Norma (nee Brandt) Kohl on July 21, 1947 in Cleveland, OH. Dennis married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Sharon (nee Manheimer) September 7, 1968. He retired after 37 years from National City Bank as the Regional Manager. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors. You could usually find him teaching his boys about sports, going to air shows and at museums. He was an avid golfer; a giving man, loving father and devoted husband that loved traveling with his wife, sons and parents. He was a proud patriot that diligently supported the U.S. Military. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon (nee Manheimer), of 51 years; loving children, Elliot Kohl and Aaron Kohl; cherished granddaughter, Olivia; dear sister, Suellen Benn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Norma (nee Brandt) Kohl. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the , 4899 Belfort Rd. #300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 20, 2019