The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Kohl


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis A. Kohl Obituary
Dennis A. Kohl, 72, of Avon Lake, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born to parents, Robert and Norma (nee Brandt) Kohl on July 21, 1947 in Cleveland, OH. Dennis married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Sharon (nee Manheimer) September 7, 1968. He retired after 37 years from National City Bank as the Regional Manager. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors. You could usually find him teaching his boys about sports, going to air shows and at museums. He was an avid golfer; a giving man, loving father and devoted husband that loved traveling with his wife, sons and parents. He was a proud patriot that diligently supported the U.S. Military. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon (nee Manheimer), of 51 years; loving children, Elliot Kohl and Aaron Kohl; cherished granddaughter, Olivia; dear sister, Suellen Benn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Norma (nee Brandt) Kohl. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the , 4899 Belfort Rd. #300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More