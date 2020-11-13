Dennis Allen Ofandiski, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November6, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lorain, he was known to many as LorainCounty's "Mr. Fence."He was born at the former St. Joseph's Hospital on July 1, 1950 to the lateJohn and Linda (nee Delmonico) Ofandiski. Growing up, his sister Kathleenwas his best friend and accomplice in skipping Sunday School. Dennisgraduated from Lorain High School in 1968. He began his fencing career atSears and Roebuck in 1972 before starting how own business, Ofandiski FenceCompany in 1983. He often said the best part of his job was the people hemet. It's been said that when Dennis reached those pearly gates, he had totake a minute to adjust them to make sure they would be straight as possiblewhen we all followed behind him.Even though he could have retired years ago, he worked until the day he passed away. On his occasional day off, he enjoyed gourmet meals preparedby his family of chefs, Friday date nights at the casino, winter vacationsin Florida with family and friends, watching Ohio sports teams, and fishing.He is survived by his beloved wife and business partner of 37 years, Ardith(nee Stephens), daughter Jennifer Moore (John Kiska), son Justin Dennis(Amanda D'Amico), daughter Kelly Marie (Richard Bouska), dearly lovedgranddaughter Hannah Moore (Erik Kneip), cherished sister Kathleen (Stan)Eustler, niece Samantha (Steve) Peck, and great niece Allie. Also left tomourn his passing is his trusty companion and side-kick, his dog Petey.Dennis has many loud, yet very loving cousins, in-laws, friends, current andformer employees who will mourn his passing for years to come.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents John and Linda Ofandiski and hisson-in-law Big Dan Moore who was formerly of Amherst.The family will host a memorial service and luncheon 2 p.m. on Saturday,November 21, 2020 at Rosewood Place, 4493 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Covid-19precautions will be observed and face masks are required.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the LorainPolice Officers Charitable Foundation, Cops and Kids Program, c/o LorainPolice Department, 100 West Erie Ave., Lorain, OH 44052.Dennis would want to say to his friends and family......Jak sie masz...Dziendobry!Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.